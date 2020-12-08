Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County-based company is making a feature film about Clarksburg City Council member Jim Malfregeot.

The move is tentatively called “Jim Malfregeot.” JCFilms will start production in March in Clarksburg.

Actor Joe Estevez, Martin Sheen’s brother, has agreed to play Malfregeot. Dean Cain has also agreed to be in the movie.

Malfregeot was shot by a convicted felon on Sept. 13., protecting his wife and mother-in-law from a carjacking.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to raise the remaining $10,000 to finish the funding for the project.

