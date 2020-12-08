“Cool Cash for College Contest” calling on high school seniors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dramatic dip in high school seniors applying for one scholarship is raising concerns for the Education Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for public education in West Virginia. That’s why the alliance came up with the “Cool cash for college contest.”

“My son is actually a high school senior,” said Dr. Amelia Courts.

CEO of the Education Alliance Dr. Amelia Courts says a dramatic decrease in student applications could cause students to miss out on valuable financial aid for college next fall.

“That really brings us to the challenge that we’re facing today because unfortunately we’ve seen such a huge decline in the number of students applying for the promise,” said Dr. Courts.

High school seniors who complete the free application for federal student aid and the promise scholarship application will be entered into drawings for prizes that include apple Airpods, wireless printers, and mini fridges.

West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education Sarah Armstrong Tucker says students should not only focus on the here and now but also, for what’s ahead.

“The truth is, the future is coming. Covid is going to end. We cannot let our student languish waiting for covid to end. We have to start planning for their futures,” said Tucker.

With the ongoing pandemic causing challenges in many ways, Dr. Courts just wants students to stay on course with their future.

“If they miss the deadline, those are financial resources that are not going to come around again,” said Dr. Courts.

The deadline to apply is March 1st 2021.

Drawings among seniors who have completed the promise application and FAFSA will take place on Dec. 17, Jan. 12, Feb. 16, and March 2.

