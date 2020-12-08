BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elladene “Dee” Heskett, 80, of Weston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 7, 2020. She passed at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Facility in Belington. She was born in Weston on February 18, 1940, a daughter of the late French Clay Bailey and Greeta Goff Bailey. In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by three siblings: Roberta Schoch, French Bailey Jr., and Richard Bailey. On December 2, 1989, Dee married the love of her life, Maurice Eugene “Gene” Heskett. Together they have shared the last 31 wonderful years of marriage and he will miss her dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Dee are her husband, Gene Heskett of Weston; four step children: Curtis Wieseler of Maryland, Gordon Heskett and wife, Jodi, of Nebraska, Maurice Heskett II and wife, Chelsea of Kansas, and Patrick Heskett and wife, Amanda, of Nebraska; two nephews: Clay Bailey and wife, Diane, of Mt. Clare and Mike Bailey and companion, Tina, of Berlin; three nieces: Linda Crispell and husband, Rusty, of Slaterville Springs, NY, Cheryl Bowers and husband, Larry of Spencer, and Karen Gonzalez and husband, José, of Florida; and many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. After graduating from Weston High School, Dee furthered her education at Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi where she received a Bachelor Degree in Music Education. She taught in Virginia for four years before returning home to West Virginia. Over the years Dee taught at all the schools in Lewis County and loved every minute. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston, Red Hat Society, and Retired Teachers of Lewis County. In her spare time Dee enjoyed arts and crafts and spent time as a member of a bowling league in Clarksburg. Dee’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elladene “Dee” Heskett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

