Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account.
Yeager served as a fighter pilot in World War II before becoming a test pilot for the Air Force. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
He became a household name thanks to the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe.
