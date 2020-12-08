Advertisement

Health officials report 932 new cases of COVID-19, 29 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 932 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 57,060.

DHHR officials also reported 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 870.

The patients were a 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 96-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Grant County, an 80-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

“Over the past few days, we have lost an additional 29 West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all residents to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

DHHR officials said 19,677 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 646 patients are currently hospitalized. 147 patients are in ICU, and 80 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

