Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 8, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had a few snow showers push through WV, but as the upper-level low that produced the snow showers pushes eastward, the snow will stop falling this morning. Skies will clear out slightly this afternoon, and highs will reach into the mid-30s today, so we will be cool but dry. Overnight, more clouds will push from the north, thanks to a system up north, but we’ll be mostly dry. For tomorrow, we’ll be slightly warmer, reaching into the low-40s, as a ridge of high pressure brings warm air into WV and slowly clears out skies. Thursday and Friday will be warmer still, with highs in the upper-40s to upper-50s. Then over the weekend, a low-pressure system will slide in and bring plenty of rain showers, some of which may transition into a few snow showers.

Today: Any snow showers sticking around will be gone later this morning, leaving just clouds that will see some clearing this afternoon. We’ll still be cool. High: 36

Tonight: More clouds push in overnight, due to a northerly system. Temperatures will still be cold. Low: 27.

Wednesday: We’ll have a cloudy start to the morning and afternoon, but by the evening hours, we’ll start clearing out. We’ll also be slightly warmer than the past few days. Might see some precip. in the very northern parts of NCWV, due to shortwave. High: 42.

Thursday: Highs will be slightly above-average for early December, which is usually in the mid-40s for this time of year. Skies should also be mostly clear, allowing for bright sunshine. High: 48

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.