Kroger set to close West Pike Street location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger announced it will close its West Pike Street store in downtown Clarksburg on Jan. 19., 2021.

Kroger says the store will close due to declining sales and profitability over the past several years.

A brand new Clarksburg Kroger store is set to open on Emily Drive on Ja. 20., 2021. It will serve as a replacement for the current Eastpointe Kroger store also located on Emily Drive. The new Clarksburg store is expected to have many employment opportunities for associates from the Pike Street Kroger as well.

“The decision to close a store is not one that’s made in haste. We worked with the store for years to become profitable and we’re actively looking for ways to transfer associates to other Kroger stores,” said Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our new Eastpointe Kroger store will be our flagship Clarksburg store and we hope our associates and customers enjoy its many enhancements and expanded options.”

The Pike Street store opened in 1970 and employs 56 associates. Kroger operates 40 stores in West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.