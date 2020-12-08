Local veterans and state leaders react to Gen. Chuck Yeager’s death

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Legendary pilot and West Virginia native General Chuck Yeager died Monday night at the age of 97.

Born in 1923 in Myra, West Virginia, the slow life of Lincoln County was not indicative of the General’s accomplishments.

Known for his heroics in the air in World War II, Gen. Yeager quickly made a name for himself as a test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Combat pilot. Ace. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. West Virginian. Just a few words to describe Brigadier General Charles E.... Posted by West Virginia National Guard on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

“Like combat you know you either get killed or you don’t. Well if you don’t have control over it, don’t worry about it,” said Gen. Yeager in an interview with CNN in the 2000′s.

Flying high as an American and a West Virginian - Gen. Yeager became the first human to break the sound barrier in 1947. He broke Mach-2, twice that speed, just six years later. But not even age could slow down the General, he broke the sound barrier again in 2012 at the age of 89.

“I’ll tell you, the pride he had in West Virginia - the pride he had in where he was from and who raised him stuck with him his whole life,” said Sen. Joe Manchin in a press call Tuesday.

General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for... Posted by Senator Joe Manchin III on Monday, December 7, 2020

On Tuesday, West Virginians took the time to mourn the loss of Gen. Yeager.

Tonight #WV’s own Chuck Yeager slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God. What an amazing life. Praying for the Yeager family. Posted by Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Monday, December 7, 2020

“He really showed that people out of West Virginia, they can really go and accomplish anything,” said Gary Ice, the Adjutant of DAV Chapter 45.

Gen. Yeager was an American hero and a true West Virginia legend who broke barriers and changed history forever. Cathy... Posted by Governor Jim Justice on Monday, December 7, 2020

Ice says if you are interested in helping to set up or participate in a ceremony to honor the late General, please contact your local VFW or DAV chapter.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.