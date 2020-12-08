Local veterans and state leaders react to Gen. Chuck Yeager’s death
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Legendary pilot and West Virginia native General Chuck Yeager died Monday night at the age of 97.
Born in 1923 in Myra, West Virginia, the slow life of Lincoln County was not indicative of the General’s accomplishments.
Known for his heroics in the air in World War II, Gen. Yeager quickly made a name for himself as a test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
“Like combat you know you either get killed or you don’t. Well if you don’t have control over it, don’t worry about it,” said Gen. Yeager in an interview with CNN in the 2000′s.
Flying high as an American and a West Virginian - Gen. Yeager became the first human to break the sound barrier in 1947. He broke Mach-2, twice that speed, just six years later. But not even age could slow down the General, he broke the sound barrier again in 2012 at the age of 89.
“I’ll tell you, the pride he had in West Virginia - the pride he had in where he was from and who raised him stuck with him his whole life,” said Sen. Joe Manchin in a press call Tuesday.
On Tuesday, West Virginians took the time to mourn the loss of Gen. Yeager.
“He really showed that people out of West Virginia, they can really go and accomplish anything,” said Gary Ice, the Adjutant of DAV Chapter 45.
Ice says if you are interested in helping to set up or participate in a ceremony to honor the late General, please contact your local VFW or DAV chapter.
