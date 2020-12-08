Advertisement

Lucy Costa Alvarez

Lucy Costa Alvarez
Lucy Costa Alvarez(Picasa | Lucy Costa Alvarez)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -ucy Costa Alvarez, 96, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Patsy and Catherine Congi Costa. She was married to Henry Alvarez on December 29, 1946, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2017.Surviving are two children, Henry Alvarez and his wife Sue of Florida and Mary Jo Bragg Lopez and her husband John of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, Paul Alvarez and his companion Wendy of Clarksburg, Joshua Alvarez and his wife Jennifer of FL, Heather Procz and her husband Jim of PA and Felicia Eddy and her husband Drew of Clarksburg; six great grandchildren, Palmer Hall, Hunter Davisson, Sadie Alvarez, Vivian Procz, Adriana Eddy and Michael Procz; several nieces and nephews; and her extended family, Gina Calvert and family and Mike Lopez and family. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Rose Ferrise, Angeline Granette, Carmen Stumpo, John Stumpo, Angelo Costa, Rose Meatris and Mary Jack; and one son-in-law, Robert L. Bragg. Mrs. Alvarez was a member of the St. James Catholic church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society.  Lucy played BINGO at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center every Wednesday.  She loved taking care of her grandchildren and Sunday pasta dinners with her family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Wanda, Trish, Robin and Mary Theresa for the exceptional care, and a special thank you to Pam Starkey for all she’s done for the family. Private services will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
Doddridge County Fire
Doddridge County man dies in structure fire
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
JAIL BARS MGN
UPDATE: 2 inmates dead of suspected overdose; 1 held less than a day

Latest News

Ted Clelland
Ted Clelland
Elladene “Dee” Heskett
Elladene “Dee” Heskett
Darrell Wayne Goldsmith
Darrell Wayne Goldsmith
Rose Joann (Audia) Carlomany
Rose Joann (Audia) Carlomany