Lucy Costa Alvarez

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -ucy Costa Alvarez, 96, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Patsy and Catherine Congi Costa. She was married to Henry Alvarez on December 29, 1946, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2017.Surviving are two children, Henry Alvarez and his wife Sue of Florida and Mary Jo Bragg Lopez and her husband John of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, Paul Alvarez and his companion Wendy of Clarksburg, Joshua Alvarez and his wife Jennifer of FL, Heather Procz and her husband Jim of PA and Felicia Eddy and her husband Drew of Clarksburg; six great grandchildren, Palmer Hall, Hunter Davisson, Sadie Alvarez, Vivian Procz, Adriana Eddy and Michael Procz; several nieces and nephews; and her extended family, Gina Calvert and family and Mike Lopez and family. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Rose Ferrise, Angeline Granette, Carmen Stumpo, John Stumpo, Angelo Costa, Rose Meatris and Mary Jack; and one son-in-law, Robert L. Bragg. Mrs. Alvarez was a member of the St. James Catholic church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Lucy played BINGO at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center every Wednesday. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and Sunday pasta dinners with her family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Wanda, Trish, Robin and Mary Theresa for the exceptional care, and a special thank you to Pam Starkey for all she’s done for the family. Private services will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

