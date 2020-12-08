Advertisement

Morgantown woman publishes her first children’s book

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman published her first children’s book after discovering she would become an aunt.

A few months later she woke up before her alarm. He wrote what she thought was going to just be a message for her future niece.

“I just started going and I thought oh my gosh I think I’m writing a book. I put it in the notes section of my phone and just kept going. It was written in twenty minutes and then my alarm went off. My husband rolled over and I said I think I just wrote a book,” she said.

Nesler added “I Love You Big” was about the bond between a mother and daughter.

After she finished writing, Nesler reached out to Payton Brown a WVU Art Education and Painting student to ask her to illustrate the book.

“She said she had written the book and was looking for someone to illustrate it. and she wanted to know if I was interested and I jumped on it and said of course,” Brown said.

Brown told me she’s known Nesler for years as they’re from the same hometown -- Berkley Springs.

She said Nesler gave her a base line for what she wanted the images to look like. Then let her use her own creative freedom.

“I Love You Big” was released in November and was available for order on Amazon.

