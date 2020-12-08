Pandemic creates challenges with reporting child abuse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The pandemic has created more challenges for everyone, including children.

As coronavirus numbers rise, so does the concern for abused children.

“These times have been challenging for everyone and children are very vulnerable to that and when there’s abuse in the home, children are often victimized and at this particular time, it’s hard for them to reach out,” said the Executive Director of the Advocacy Center Jayne Landacre.

The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center serves multiple counties in the area. Landacre says that 78 percent of the offenders reported have been parents and almost all cases of child abuse involve someone the child knows.

“When it comes to a child reporting abuse, it’s usually done outside of their household, so at school to a teacher or coach. but because children have been spending less time in classrooms and not heavily involved in extracurricular activities less reports have been made,” Landacre said.

Landacre believes that it doesn’t mean less abuse is happening or that things are getting better.

“The intensity has changed. The things we’re seeing now, we wouldn’t have imagined just a few years ago,” Landacre continued.

This is why, she said, reporting abuse is important now more than ever.

“It’s not your job to investigate or to be sure before you make a call, but call the child abuse hotline if you have any type of suspicion,” continued Landacre.

