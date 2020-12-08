Stills named Lott Impact Trophy Semifinalist

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named one of 24 semifinalists for the Lott Impact Trophy.

The award honors college football’s defensive best in character and performance.

Stills has tallied 22 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and one interception this season to anchor the Mountaineers defensive line.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.