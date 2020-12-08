BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Theodore Rolland “Ted” Clelland, age 83 of Grafton, WV formerly of Lakeland, FL passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. He was born February 13, 1937 in Grafton, WV a son of the late James Rolland and Anna Lee (Bragg) Clelland. He is survived by two children, Kellie J. Clelland and wife, Roxanne Tamez of Honolulu, HI and son, Michael R. Clelland and wife Iola of Clements, MD; one granddaughter, Emily G. Clelland also of Clements, MD; his former spouse, Cassandra C. “Sandy” (Knotts) Clelland; one brother, Herbert L. “John” Clelland and wife Patricia of Grafton; also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.Ted graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1955. He served in the US Army from February 10, 1958 until discharged January 29, 1960. Ted was a former loan officer at the Blueville Bank and the First Community Bank in Grafton. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Grafton and a former member of the Grafton Elks Lodge 308.Ted was a starter at the Cleveland Heights Golf Course in Lakeland, FL and lived in Lakeland for over 25 years. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, December 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery. Military graveside services will be conducted by the WV Army National Guard of Kingwood and the Taylor County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to: FoldsofHonor.org Online condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

