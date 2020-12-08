Advertisement

Top 10 Plays of 2020

Check out the best high school football plays of the year
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 high school football season was filled with countless great plays.

But which 10 separated themselves from the rest of the pack? Find out below.

10.) Elkins’ Dante Ramirez touchdown run and flip into the end zone.

9.) Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani 35-yard field goal.

8.) Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison 100-yard interception return for touchdown.

7.) University’s Sage Clawges one-handed touchdown reception.

6.) Tygarts Valley’s Ian Maxwell 74-yard pick six.

5.) Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric double-deflected touchdown pass to Garrett Butler.

4.) Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis blocked punt recovery and 65-yard touchdown return.

3.) North Marion’s Tariq Miller one-handed touchdown catch off defender’s back.

2.) Lincoln’s Zach Snyder 72-yard game-winning touchdown return as time expires.

1.) Braxton County’s Ethan Cunningham hit to force fumble and Tyler Cox’s 51-yard touchdown run.

