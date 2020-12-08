Tuesday Night Forecast | December 8th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is dry but chilly, as clouds and cold air from the North sink down into our area. Tomorrow, we stay mostly dry and are back into the low 40s, but there is a possibility for strong wind gusts. Skies are still cloudy, but begin to clear after dinner. Thursday, we warm up into the high 40s, with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure sets in and keeps us dry and calm. Our warming continues into Friday, where we see temperatures in the high 50s, but cloud cover increases through the day. Use these warm and dry days to get outside and get ready for more rain and snow! Saturday, rain showers move in during the afternoon, and continue through the night. The cloud cover returns, but we stay warm. Rain showers continue through the day on Sunday, intensifying throughout the day, but we are will looking at temperatures in the high 40s. There are two possibilities headed into the start of next week, as this is where models diverge and disagree on the presence of high and low pressure. Monday could see more rain with the potential for rain and even thunderstorms if the low sticks around, but if it moves out, we may instead begin to dry out. Temperatures do begin to drop back into the 30s for Monday and Tuesday, so enjoy the warmer weather while it is here!

Tonight: Clouds and cold air from the North roll in, keeping us mostly dry but chilly overnight. Low: 27

Wednesday: We begin to warm up, with our cloudy skies clearing up in the evening. Strong wind gusts are possible, but we stay dry. High: 42

Thursday: We continue warming into the high 40s, as a high pressure system keeps us dry and sunny. High: 48

Friday: Our temperatures are still high, with a calm and beautiful end to the work week! High: 58