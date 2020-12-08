West Virginia creates children’s crisis hotline

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia introduced a new service to help children dealing with mental health struggles.

Help4WV was a program to provide help for people struggling with mental health issues.

The organization recently created a children’s crisis line.

This line was to help connect struggling children and their families with resources they may need such as counseling.

Shelia Moran with Help4WV said it’s important for all ages to have access to their services.

“What we’ve seen is children in this state have a high level of significant trauma events that effect them as children. That’s something we’ve discussed in the state for a long time, but certainly with COVID it’s going to be more important now than ever,” She said.

Moran added for more information to go to their website.

