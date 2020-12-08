Advertisement

West Virginia creates children’s crisis hotline

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia introduced a new service to help children dealing with mental health struggles.

Help4WV was a program to provide help for people struggling with mental health issues.

The organization recently created a children’s crisis line.

This line was to help connect struggling children and their families with resources they may need such as counseling.

Shelia Moran with Help4WV said it’s important for all ages to have access to their services.

“What we’ve seen is children in this state have a high level of significant trauma events that effect them as children. That’s something we’ve discussed in the state for a long time, but certainly with COVID it’s going to be more important now than ever,” She said.

Moran added for more information to go to their website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
Doddridge County Fire
Doddridge County man dies in structure fire
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
JAIL BARS MGN
UPDATE: 2 inmates dead of suspected overdose; 1 held less than a day

Latest News

West Virginia creates children’s crisis hotline
West Virginia creates children’s crisis hotline
Morgantown woman publishes her first children’s book
Morgantown woman publishes her first children’s book
Morgantown woman publishes her first children’s book
Morgantown woman publishes her first children’s book"
(MGN)
Barrackville Schools dismissing students due to lack of water