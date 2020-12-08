Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Dec. 8.

John Halterman: I often have people call me and say to me, ‘I’m tired of working. I’m tired of my job. And I just want to retire, no matter what.’ And we get together and we start doing some calculations, and what we find out is that they’re going to live with about half their lifestyle. And I say to them ‘Can you really do that?’ And they’ll say ‘Of course I can. No big deal.’ Well, what I say though, is that instead of just retiring and quitting a good job, let’s stop living on so much. Let’s take six months and live on half on what you’re currently making. That way you get used to it. And if you get used to it and it works out then great, you can retire. But, if it doesn’t work out, then you have the ability to keep that job and do more planning. So let’s not rush into something just because you’re tired. You need to put together the facts before you make those quick decisions. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

