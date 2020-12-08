WVU defensive line coach Lesley up for Broyles Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU defensive line coach & co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been announced as a nominee for the 2020 Broyles Award.

The award honors the top assistant coach in college football.

Defensive Line coach Jordan Lesley has been nominated for the @BroylesAward, given to college football’s top assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/ser6HvMgv3 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) December 8, 2020

Lesley joins Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux as the Big 12′s nominees.

Lesley teamed up with cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae to call the Mountaineers plays on defense this season. WVU ranks first in the Big 12 in total defense, allowing just 20.4 points per game. They have compiled 22 sacks for 127 yards and conference best 10 touchdowns.

