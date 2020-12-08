WVU defensive line coach Lesley up for Broyles Award
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU defensive line coach & co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been announced as a nominee for the 2020 Broyles Award.
The award honors the top assistant coach in college football.
Lesley joins Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux as the Big 12′s nominees.
Lesley teamed up with cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae to call the Mountaineers plays on defense this season. WVU ranks first in the Big 12 in total defense, allowing just 20.4 points per game. They have compiled 22 sacks for 127 yards and conference best 10 touchdowns.
NOMINEES FOR THE 2020 BROYLES AWARD
- ALABAMA – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- APP STATE – James Rowe, Cornerbacks
- ARKANSAS – Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator / S
- AUBURN – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator / TE
- BALL STATE – Tyler Stockton, Defensive Coordinator / Inside LB
- BOISE STATE – Eric Kiesau, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- BUFFALO – Scott Fuchs, Offensive Line
- BYU – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Robb Akey, Defensive Coordinator
- CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter, Passing Game Coordinator / QBs
- COASTAL CAROLINA – Chad Staggs, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- COLORADO – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
- COLORADO STATE – Chuck Heater, Defensive Coordinator / S
- FLORIDA – Brian Johnson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- FRESNO STATE – Ryan Grubb, Assoc. Head Coach / OC / QBs
- GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator / Outside LB
- GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Chris Foster, Running Backs
- GEORGIA STATE – Trent McKnight, Receivers
- GEORGIA TECH – Brent Key, Run Game Coordinator / OL
- INDIANA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Secondaries
- IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator / TE
- KENTUCKY – John Schlarman, Offensive Line
- LIBERTY – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- LOUISIANA – Patrick Toney, Defensive Coordinator / S
- LOUISIANA TECH – John Allen, Outside Receivers
- MARSHALL – Brad Lambert, Defensive Coordinator / S
- MARYLAND – Jon Hoke, Defensive Coordinator / DB
- MIAMI – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- MISSISSIPPI STATE – Zach Arnett, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- MIZZOU – Marcus Johnson, Offensive Line
- NC STATE – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- NEVADA – Matt Mumme, Offensive Coordinator
- NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
- NORTHWESTERN – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
- NOTRE DAME – Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- OHIO STATE – Brian Hartline, Wide Receivers
- OKLAHOMA – Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Line
- OKLAHOMA STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- OLE MISS – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- OREGON – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator
- OREGON STATE – Michael Pitre, Running Backs
- RUTGERS – Sean Gleeson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
- SAN DIEGO STATE – Kurt Mattix, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- SAN JOSÉ STATE – Alonzo Carter, Running Backs
- SMU – A.J. Ricker, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
- USC – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator
- TEXAS A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / S
- TULSA – Joseph Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator / LB
- UCF – Darrell Wyatt, Wide Receivers
- ARMY – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams
- WAKE FOREST – Dave Cohen, Assistant head Coach for Defense / DL
- WEST VIRGINIA – Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line
- WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator / CB
