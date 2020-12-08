Advertisement

WVU searching for first win over Oklahoma in Big 12 Eera

Mountaineers are 0-8 against the Sooners since 2012
Spencer Rattler
Spencer Rattler(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will look to send its seniors out right and end the 2020 season with an historic victory.

The Mountaineers welcome Oklahoma to Morgantown at noon on Saturday. West Virginia has never beaten OU since joining the Big 12 and is 0-8 against the Sooners dating back to 2012.

Oklahoma enters play at 7-2 overall, a six-game winning streak and has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship with Iowa State. WVU is 5-4 after falling at No. 9 Iowa State, 42-6.

The Sooners are well-rounded on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they lead the conference scoring 43 points per game. Quarterback Spencer Rattler ranks first in the league averaging 279 passing yards per game and second with 24 touchdowns. Defensively, OU ranks third in the Big 12 allowing 24 points per contest.

Saturday’s game will be televised on ABC. Fan capacity at Milan Puskar Stadium will be at 25 percent.

