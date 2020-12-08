Advertisement

WVU’s Smith named Jim Thorpe award semifinalist

Award for nation’s best defensive back
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia sophomore defensive back Tykee Smith has been named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. The award is for college football’s best defensive back.

Smith is among 12 semifinalist that were selected on Monday and joins TCU’s Trevon Moherig as the Big 12′s two representatives.

Tykee has been the anchor of the Mountaineer secondary all season, tallying two interceptions, 8 TFLs, 61 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Tuesday, December 22 on ESPN and the winner will be revealed on Thursday, January 7.

2020 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS LIST

Bubba Bolden, Miami, r-Jr.,

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, R-Freshman

Kaiir Elam, Florida, So.

Richie Grant, UCF, R-Sr.

Allie Green IV, Tulsa, Sr.

Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State, Sr.

Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, r-Fr.

Trevon Moehrig, TCU, Jr.

Tykee Smith, West Virginia, So.

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, Jr.

Shaun Wade, Ohio State, Graduate

James Wiggins, Cincinnati, Sr.

