16-year-old pilot delivers PPE for Grafton City Hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A young student pilot delivers PPE to critical access hospitals on the east coast.

16-year-old student pilot from McLean Virginia, TJ Kim decided to create a new mission when the pandemic started.

“Everything kept closing down. I was losing a lot of things like sports seasons and school. The only things left I had to do was my flight training. I wanted to kind of come up with a way to combine my flying with community service,” Kim said.

He called his project Operation SOS, Supplies over Skies. He has delivered PPE to critical access hospitals in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Critical access hospitals were rural hospitals that typically only house 25 beds.

Violet Shaw, Senior Director of Patient Care Services at Grafton City Hospital received a call from Kim’s dad asking if he could bring supplies for the hospital.

Kim told me that it’s always been his goal to fly ... But didn’t realize how much of an impact he could make while doing so.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.