Advertisement

16-year-old pilot delivers PPE for Grafton City Hospital

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A young student pilot delivers PPE to critical access hospitals on the east coast.

16-year-old student pilot from McLean Virginia, TJ Kim decided to create a new mission when the pandemic started.

“Everything kept closing down. I was losing a lot of things like sports seasons and school. The only things left I had to do was my flight training. I wanted to kind of come up with a way to combine my flying with community service,” Kim said.

He called his project Operation SOS, Supplies over Skies. He has delivered PPE to critical access hospitals in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Critical access hospitals were rural hospitals that typically only house 25 beds.

Violet Shaw, Senior Director of Patient Care Services at Grafton City Hospital received a call from Kim’s dad asking if he could bring supplies for the hospital.

Kim told me that it’s always been his goal to fly ... But didn’t realize how much of an impact he could make while doing so.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense

Latest News

16-year-old pilot delivers PPE for Grafton City Hospital
16-year-old pilot delivers ppe for Grafton City Hospital and Joyful Night in the state capital
W.Va. joins a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider election irregularities, AG Morrisey announced.
Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr.
W.Va. House of Delegates selects new Minority Leader
Schools MGN
Multiple NCWV Schools voluntarily moving to remote learning