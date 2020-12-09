Advertisement

Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer, walking out the door.(Source: Gonzales Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (Gray News) – Police are looking for a woman who made a major beer heist at a grocery store.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer. She rolled out of a Rouses Supermarket without picking up the tab.

A police department Facebook post put the value of the brew at $357.20 and said the suspect completed her beer run in a late-model Lincoln MKX crossover.

On November 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, the below pictured female walked out of the Rouses Supermarket in...

Posted by City of Gonzales Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Only a few hours after Wednesday’s post, police appeared to have a suspect in mind.

“Thanks to everyone for pointing us in her direction! We appreciate it!” Gonzales police said later on their post.

Despite the theft, at least one person saw some humor in the situation.

“Now I don’t condone stealing but that seems like the appropriate amount of alcohol needed to get over this year,” said Channing Elizabeth. “Somebody’s Christmas party is gonna be lit.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense

Latest News

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
President Donald Trump pushes his claims of a rigged election.
Trump spends last weeks in office pushing lies
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy
The test kits are available to West Virginians for free.
West Virginia DHHR offers free, quick and easy in-home coronavirus tests, but the results are not completely trustworthy