Bridgeport native & WVU senior Bonamico up for Burlsworth Trophy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport product and WVU senior defensive back Dante Bonamico has been named as one of the 67 nominees for the Burlsworth trophy.

The award honors the most outstanding walk-on in college football.

Bonamico has appeared in all 9 games for the Mountaineers this season as an anchor to their special teams unit. He’s also tallied 6 total tackles on defense.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.