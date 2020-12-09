Advertisement

Bridgeport native & WVU senior Bonamico up for Burlsworth Trophy

Trophy honors most outstanding Walk-On
Dante Bonamico
Dante Bonamico(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport product and WVU senior defensive back Dante Bonamico has been named as one of the 67 nominees for the Burlsworth trophy.

The award honors the most outstanding walk-on in college football.

Bonamico has appeared in all 9 games for the Mountaineers this season as an anchor to their special teams unit. He’s also tallied 6 total tackles on defense.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
Doddridge County Fire
Doddridge County man dies in structure fire
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
JAIL BARS MGN
UPDATE: 2 inmates dead of suspected overdose; 1 held less than a day

Latest News

WVU Coliseum
Mountaineers home opener vs. Robert Morris canceled
WVU men's basketball
No. 11 West Virginia set for first home game against Robert Morris Wednesday
Spencer Rattler
WVU searching for first win over No. 11 Oklahoma in Big 12 Era
Jordan Lesley
WVU defensive line coach Lesley up for Broyles Award