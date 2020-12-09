Bridgeport native & WVU senior Bonamico up for Burlsworth Trophy
Trophy honors most outstanding Walk-On
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport product and WVU senior defensive back Dante Bonamico has been named as one of the 67 nominees for the Burlsworth trophy.
The award honors the most outstanding walk-on in college football.
Bonamico has appeared in all 9 games for the Mountaineers this season as an anchor to their special teams unit. He’s also tallied 6 total tackles on defense.
