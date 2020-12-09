Crews respond to structure fire in Morgantown
Officials say crews were dispatched at 9:29 P.M. Tuesday night
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown Tuesday night.
According to Monongalia County 911 officials, crews were dispatched at 9:29 P.M. on Brockway Avenue, between South Walnut and Kingwood Street.
Officials believe it was a residential house fire.
No injuries are being reported at this time. Stick with 5 News for any updates.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.