Crews respond to structure fire in Morgantown

Officials say crews were dispatched at 9:29 P.M. Tuesday night
Crews respond to structure fire Tuesday night.
Crews respond to structure fire Tuesday night.(Charles Kyle)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown Tuesday night.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, crews were dispatched at 9:29 P.M. on Brockway Avenue, between South Walnut and Kingwood Street.

Officials believe it was a residential house fire.

No injuries are being reported at this time. Stick with 5 News for any updates.

