Death confirmed following chemical plant explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has died following an explosion at Optima Chemicals Company in Belle, West Virginia Tuesday evening, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper confirms.

Optima Chemicals Company is a tenant on the Chemours site in Belle, according to a Chemours representative.

The explosion at the plant along W. Dupont Avenue was reported at about 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chemours representative says the incident did not originate in the Chemours plant located on the site and that all Chemours employees were safe and accounted for Tuesday evening.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director, CW Sigman, tells WSAZ.com chlorine and methanol were involved in the explosion.

Following the explosion, three people were transported to the hospital and a fourth person took himself to seek treatment.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.