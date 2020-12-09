Advertisement

Health officials report 1,402 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 58,462.

DHHR officials also reported 31 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 901.

The patients were a 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Mineral County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Gilmer County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Hardy County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Ritchie County, and a 78-year old male from Wood County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 20,059 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 650 patients are currently hospitalized. 180 patients are in ICU, and 77 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 9, 2020

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV
  • 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Brooke County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex (School at Mt. Storm), 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

  • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

