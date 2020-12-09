Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 9, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a bit chilly this morning, but we’ll warm up a little bit today. A shortwave to our north is producing clouds for the morning, but high pressure will cause some partial clearing today. Highs will be in the low-40s, close to the average for early-December. Thursday and Friday will be warmer still, as a ridge of high pressure keeps us mostly dry and allows for warmer air to flow into WV. Highs will be in the upper-40s for Thursday and upper-50s on Friday. Skies will also be partly clear for the next few days, so go out and enjoy the nice weather. Saturday will be just as warm, but unfortunately, a low-pressure system will sweep in the afternoon and bring rain showers for the day. Sunday will see some of these rain showers sticking around, along with more seasonable temperatures. Next week will start with a few mountain snow showers and cooler temperatures.

Today: West Virginia is dry today. Skies will be partly clear, with plenty of breaks in the clouds. Slightly breezy winds, with gusts of 20 mph, will make temperatures feel slightly cooler. High: 44.

Tonight: Skies should be partly to mostly clear. This might cool us down more effectively tonight, so grab a blanket. Low: 30.

Thursday: We warm up a little more, reaching the upper-40s. Skies will be mostly clear, barring a few clouds. High: 49

Friday: We start out with a clear morning, but by the afternoon, clouds come pushing in. Temperatures go beyond the average highs of the 40s for this time of year. High: 58

