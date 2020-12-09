Kanawha County residents shelter in place following Chemours Plant explosion

Kanawha County W.Va (WSAZ) - A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after an explosion at the Chemours plant along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said three people were transported to the hospital, while a third person took himself to seek treatment. Two of the people transported were from inside the plant. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

As of just before 2 a.m., the commission reported the fire was still burning at the plant. They say first responders will have to let the fire burn out before they’ll be able to go in and assess the scene. A determination about lifting the shelter-in-place will not be made until that assessment is made.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Aaron Spencer captured the following drone footage of fire after the explosion: Dispatchers said there was “some type of explosion,” but the cause is unknown at this time.

James Mason, who’s with KCEAA, said they have their mass causality teams and mass triage teams ready as a precautionary measure. There are reports of injuries but no specific details.

According to Metro 911, the shelter-in-place includes everyone between the Chelyan Bridge to Burning Springs. It includes all of Belle, Marmet, Chesapeake and Chelyan.

Metro 911 reports that U.S. 60 is shut down from Campbells Creek to the Chelyan Bridge due to the emergency.

Carper said at first they believed there was a barge accident, but they soon realized it was an incident at the plant.

He said they do not believe any chemicals got into the Kanawha River.

Carper said he hopes the shelter-in-place is lifted soon, but for now it is best to stay put and stay inside their homes for the safety of their families.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The number to reach it for non-emergency calls related to the incident is 304-746-8828.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.