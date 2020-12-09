Advertisement

Melanie Markley-Lindsay

Melanie Markley-Lindsay
Melanie Markley-Lindsay(Melanie Markley-Lindsay)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melanie Markley-Lindsay, 72, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born Wednesday, April 14, 1948, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late William J. and Kathleen Parrack Markley. In October 1971, she was married to Harold Allen Lindsay of Mill Creek who survives. Also surviving are three sons: USAF-MSgt Retired Brandon Scott (Marjorie) of San Antonio, TX; Allen “Brice” of Fremont, NE; and Ashley “Rhett” (Phil Cooper) of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren: Tyler (Sloane), Jacob, and Maysen; and two great grandchildren Westley and Robin, siblings, Jacqueline “Jackie” Markley, Preston Markley (Patricia), Jessie “Cakie” Markley, Richard “Dickie” Markley (Ruth), Karen Sue Karras (Pete), Muzine “Dean” Derge, Charles “Butch” Markley, and William “Tim” Markley (Marcie).Preceding her in death besides her parents was one sister, Lynda Markley Welsh, and one brother, Carson Markley. Melanie was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School, class of 1967. She was a homemaker and private person, who enjoyed phone conversations with her sisters and listening to hymns. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews. Melanie’s request for cremation was honored. The family is honoring her wishes with a private interment in American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Elkins.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense

Latest News

William Otto Cox
William Otto Cox
Remonia "Monnie" Gay Lanham Shreve
Remonia “Monnie” Gay Lanham Shreve
Lucy Costa Alvarez
Lucy Costa Alvarez
Ted Clelland
Ted Clelland