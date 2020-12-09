BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melanie Markley-Lindsay, 72, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born Wednesday, April 14, 1948, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late William J. and Kathleen Parrack Markley. In October 1971, she was married to Harold Allen Lindsay of Mill Creek who survives. Also surviving are three sons: USAF-MSgt Retired Brandon Scott (Marjorie) of San Antonio, TX; Allen “Brice” of Fremont, NE; and Ashley “Rhett” (Phil Cooper) of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren: Tyler (Sloane), Jacob, and Maysen; and two great grandchildren Westley and Robin, siblings, Jacqueline “Jackie” Markley, Preston Markley (Patricia), Jessie “Cakie” Markley, Richard “Dickie” Markley (Ruth), Karen Sue Karras (Pete), Muzine “Dean” Derge, Charles “Butch” Markley, and William “Tim” Markley (Marcie).Preceding her in death besides her parents was one sister, Lynda Markley Welsh, and one brother, Carson Markley. Melanie was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School, class of 1967. She was a homemaker and private person, who enjoyed phone conversations with her sisters and listening to hymns. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews. Melanie’s request for cremation was honored. The family is honoring her wishes with a private interment in American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Elkins.

