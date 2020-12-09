Mountain East Conference hoops season to begin January 7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference has approved a plan to begin its winter sports slate on January 7, 2021.

The men’s and women’s basketball 16-game seasons will begin on January 7 and run through February 27. The top 10 men’s and women’s teams will advance to the MEC tournament at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on March 3-7.

No spectators will be permitted to start the season, and the leagues Board of Directors will evaluate that policy no earlier than January 19.

Wrestling will also begin in January and consist of primarily conference meets. The championship tournament is slated for February 6 at West Liberty.

MEC ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE UPDATES https://t.co/gYTGP57BQR — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) December 9, 2020

The MEC also released the plans for fall sports that will be played in the spring.

Football teams will play a 5-game division schedule beginning on March 13. The winner of each division will play in a conference championship game in mid-April.

Volleyball season will begin on February 2. Teams will play a 10-game round robin schedule and be split into two, six team divisions. The top four teams in each division will advance to tournament play.

Cross Country will run from February 13 through March with a conference championship scheduled for March 20.

Men’s soccer will start on February 19 and women’s soccer will begin on February 26. Teams will play an 8-game schedule with the top four teams advancing to the MEC tournament (mens: April 21-25, women’s: April 19)

The MEC golf championship will be held from April 20-22 in Warren, Ohio.

Spring sports are slated to begin on time.

