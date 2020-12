BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 11 West Virginia’s Wednesday home opener against Robert Morris has been canceled.

This is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonial basketball program.

The Mountaineers are slated to host No. 19 Richmond at the Coliseum on Sunday at 1 p.m.

➡️https://t.co/EQ2Wtg8bLX pic.twitter.com/Kea55gIDFa — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) December 9, 2020

