Advertisement

Multiple NCWV Schools voluntarily moving to remote learning

Schools MGN
Schools MGN(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County, Monongalia County, and Harrison County Schools are voluntarily moving to online, remote learning starting immediately.

Marion and Monongalia County Schools are moving online for the remainder of 2020. Harrison County Schools are moving online until further notice.

The switch to online is a result of a combination of increasing numbers of COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Chuck Yeager died Monday night at age 97, his wife said.
Legendary pilot, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager, dies at 97
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense

Latest News

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Death confirmed following chemical plant explosion
West Virginia to finalize November election results
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,402 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.
Officials say the accident happened on Webster Pike in Grafton.
Single vehicle accident sends three people to the hospital