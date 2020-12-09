Multiple NCWV Schools voluntarily moving to remote learning

NORTH CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County, Monongalia County, and Harrison County Schools are voluntarily moving to online, remote learning starting immediately.

Marion and Monongalia County Schools are moving online for the remainder of 2020. Harrison County Schools are moving online until further notice.

The switch to online is a result of a combination of increasing numbers of COVID-19 and staffing issues.

