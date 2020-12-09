Advertisement

No. 11 West Virginia set for first home game against Robert Morris Wednesday

The Colonials have played just one game
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 11 West Virginia will finally get to play at the newly renovated Coliseum when the Mountaineers (4-1) welcome in Robert Morris (1-0) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Colonials have played just a single game so far this season as they defeated Point Park out of the NAIA, 75-57 last Saturday.

Meanwhile, WVU is coming off an 80-71 victory over Georgetown this past Sunday. Deuce McBride paced WVU with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and four steals. He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Defensively, the Mountaineers feel like they have work to do. They are giving up 71.8 points per game which is the second most in the Big 12 and teams are shooting 43 percent against them.

