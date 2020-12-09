BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Remonia “Monnie” Gay Lanham Shreve, 79, a resident of Mill Creek, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Monnie was born Friday, September 12, 1941, in Hemlock, the youngest daughter of the late Rev. Cecil Bert Lanham and Ruis Genieve Scott Lanham. She was married to Darewood Doil Shreve who preceded her in death on November 13, 1993.Left to cherish Monnie’s memory are three children, Mona Raye Ervine and husband, Rick, Tim Shreve and wife, Vicki, and Rhonda Rush and husband, Leon, her grandson, Cameron Shreve that she raised, grandchildren, Steve Shrader and wife, Tanya, Thomas Shrader and companion, Erica, John Ervine and wife, Crystal, Brandi McCauley, Jace Rush who brought in her wood and mowed her yard, Hunter who sang with her, and Cami Rush that helped her in whatever way she could, great grandchildren, Katie Shrader, Tyler Shrader, Bricen Shreve, Arena Shreve, Wade McCarty, Makayla Ervine, great great grandchildren, Sierra Hammonds and Cole Hammonds, and Kolsen Shrader, one brother, Cecil Lanham and wife, Jean, a brother-in-law, Junior Summerfield, a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lanham, several cousins that she called brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Monnie in death besides her parents and husband are three brothers, Percy, Carus, and Thurman Lanham, sisters, two sisters, Betty Summerfield and Addie Tackett and husband, Bob, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Cork” Lanham and Joy Lanham, and one grandson, Patrick Shrader. Monnie attended the schools of Randolph County at High Germany and had retired from the Mill Creek Nutrition Site where she worked as a cook. She was a member of the Lanham Quartet along with her father, Bert, uncle Perry, and sister Betty. She attended Blue Rock Church. She enjoyed westerns and going for car rides. She never met a stranger and was affectionately called “Granny” by many of those who knew and loved her. She will forever be in our hearts.

