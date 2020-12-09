Security cameras catch two vehicles stealing donations from church

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The pastor of Church of the Good Shepard-UMC saw a large amount of donations left for their thrift store, NU2U, Sunday evening, and on Monday when he returned, there was hardly anything left.

After reviewing security camera footage, he was shocked at what he saw. Turned out, in a season of giving some are doing just the opposite.

“A car took some bags and drove away,” Virginia Wolfe, a volunteer at the thrift store said.

Church of the Good Shepard in Grafton caught not one but two vehicles on camera. Rather than dropping off items to donate to the church’s thrift store, they were picking up. The first car arrived at around 10:30 p.m. and two hours later another vehicle came and did the same thing.

“People usually bring their things (donations) and leave it outside so when we come in, we bring them inside,” Wolfe said.

NU2U has been serving the community for over 2 decades. The money they make from the thrift store helps provide for those in Taylor County.

“All that we make here goes to people in need for gas, food, whatever they need, even utility bills,” Wolfe said.

Which is why Wolfe said if those who stole the donations needed help, they would have been happy to assist.

“It’s sad because you don’t have to steal, all you had to do was ask,” she said.

Now the church is asking donations to be brought during their thrift stores operating hours to avoid any further theft.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.