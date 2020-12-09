Single vehicle accident sends three people to the hospital

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews were called to a single vehicle accident in Grafton Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, crews were called to an accident on Webster Pike at 7:18 a.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital, officials say.

Grafton Fire Department, Grafton Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS responded to the accident.

