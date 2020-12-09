Six NCWV players named to Class A all-state first team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most chaotic seasons in the history of West Virginia high school football also featured some tremendous individual campaigns at the Class A level as highlighted by the All-State teams that were released on Wednesday.

Ritchie County junior do-it-all star Gus Morrison was named the captain of the Class A all-state first team offense. Morrison, who made the team as a utility player, was the state’s leading scorer in the regular season, totaling 164 points. He finished the year with 1,895 all purpose yards and 28 touchdowns. Last season, Morrison was a second team selection.

His teammate, Dakota Wayne, was also a first team selection on the defensive line. The senior tallied 7 sacks, 84 tackles, including 51 solo and 18 TFLs for the Class A state runner-ups.

Gilmer County junior quarterback Ean Hamric was chosen as the first team quarterback. Hamric paced the Titans to a 5-4 season in 2020, throwing for 1,516 yards, rushing for 597 and totaling 28 touchdown. This is the first time since 2016 that the Titans have had a first team selection.

Doddridge County was also well-represented on the first team. Senior running back Reese Burnside was tabbed a first team utility player. Burnside compiled 1,017 all-purpose yards in just 8 games with 10 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving scores. He is joined on the first team by his little brother, Adam Burnside, who was selected at defensive line. Senior kicker DJ Devinney followed up his second team honor a year ago with a first team nod this season. Devinney went 6-of-8 in field goals this season with a long of 38 yards. That included a game-winner over Ritchie County.

Rebel sophomore quarterback Ethan Haught was a second team selection at quarterback and he is joined there by South Harrison junior running back Jacob Haddix, Ritchie County offensive lineman Gavin Bell and Tygarts Valley senior Caden Boggs, who made the list as a utility player.

On defense, Tygarts Valley senior defensive lineman David Lanham was selected on the second team. Doddridge County linebacker Dylan Knight and Bulldog senior DB Hunter Jenkins also received second team nods.

Class A All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

First team offense

QB - Ean Hamric, Gilmer County, Jr.

RB - Noah Brown, Greenbrier West, Sr.

RB - Tre Moss, St. Marys, Sr.

RB - Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County, Sr.

WR - Caleb May, Tug Valley, Sr.

WR - Dawson Price, East Hardy, Soph.

OL - Hunter Bowling, Sherman, Sr.

OL - Park Michels, Buffalo, Sr.

OL - Josh Alt, Pendleton County, Sr.

OL - Cole McClung, Greenbrier West, Sr.

OL - Andrew Burkle, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT - Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT - Reese Burnside, Doddridge County, Sr.

UT - Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, Jr. (Captain)

K - DJ Devinney, Doddridge County, Sr.

First team defense

DL - Drew Clendenin, Buffalo, Jr. (Captain)

DL - Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.

DL - Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, Soph.

DL - Dakota Wayne, Ritchie County, Sr.

LB - Erick Grimmett, Man, Sr.

LB - Vinnie High, Wheeling Central, Sr.

LB - Logan Powell, Wirt County, Sr.

LB - Darrien Bortey, St. Marys, Sr.

DB - Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Sr.

DB - Keandre Sarver, Summers County, Sr.

DB - Chris Vines, Midland Trail, Sr.

DB - Jackson England, Buffalo, Sr.

UT - Payton Marling, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT - Brennan Boron, St. Marys, Sr.

P - Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield, Sr.

Second team offense

QB - Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Soph.

RB - C.J. Winnell, Sherman, Jr.

RB - Jacob Haddix, South Harrison, Jr.

RB - Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail, Jr.

WR - Andrew Tharp, East Hardy, Sr.

WR - Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge, Sr.

OL - Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West, Sr.

OL - Josh Ingram, Williamstown, Sr.

OL - Riley Boley, St. Marys, Jr.

OL - Gavin Bell, Ritchie County, Jr.

OL - Spencer Helms, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT - Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County, Sr. (Captain)

UT - Caleb Jantuah, Richwood, Sr.

UT - Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley, Sr.

K - Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central, Fr.

Second team defense

DL - Wyatt Arbaugh, Petersburg, Sr.

DL - Malachi Hinger, Moorefield, Jr.

DL - Ethan Lane, Ravenswood, Jr.

DL - David Lanham, Tygarts Valley, Sr.

LB - Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail, Jr.

LB - Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr. (Captain)

LB - Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield, Sr.

LB - Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Jr.

LB - Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County, Sr.

DB - Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County, Sr.

DB - Christian Dove, East Hardy, Sr.

DB - Nathan Murray, Wirt County, Sr.

UT - Cameran Frye, Man, Sr.

UT - Thomas Sessi, Madonna, Sr.

P/UT - Garrett Parsons, Wirt County, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Santino Arlia, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Jason Beisel, Magnolia; Connor Bell, Webster County; Calvin Blunt, Jr., Trinity; Drew Boczek, Trinity; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Austin Cooper, River View; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Tim Crabtree, River View; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Wyatt Dallison, Valley; Cole Day, Pendleton County; Blake Funk, Moorefield; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Brady Green, Van; Justin Grimmett, Man; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Wes Hill, Ravenswood; Simon James, Doddridge County; Davy Jarrell, Sherman; Alan Jarvis, Sherman; Dalton Jones, Buffalo; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ben Long, St. Marys; Zach McClung, Greenbrier West; Braden McClanahan, Pendleton County; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Eli Morgan, River View; Kyle Moss, Gilmer County; Cody Nuzum, Petersburg; Trevor Oates, Williamstown; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Cody Poe, Hundred; Luchenzio Pulice, Madonna; Logan Rice, St. Marys; Brayden Ritchie, East Hardy; Jesse Rose, Mount View; Shane Russell, Tug Valley; Kaden Ryan, South Harrison; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Montana Sindledecker, Petersburg; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Kase Stewart, Wahama; Gavin Streets, Valley; Levi Teets, Trinity; Hunter Throckmorton, Tyler Consolidated; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; Cooper Watson, Clay-Battelle; Cyle West, St. Marys; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley; David Whittington, Buffalo; Dylan Wilson, Midland Trail; John Wilson, Tolsia