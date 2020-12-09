Wednesday Night Forecast | December 9th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A clear sky keeps our temperatures low overnight, but we will warm up into the high 40s tomorrow. A high pressure system keeps us sunny and dry all day, and overnight temperatures will sit around the freezing mark. Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the high 50s, and sunshine through the morning. Clouds start to move in during the afternoon, but we remain calm and dry. These clouds start to bring some rain on Saturday afternoon, but temperatures remain in the 50s. The rain continues through the night, so scattered showers stick around on Sunday. This is our last warm day for a while, and those scattered showers begin to turn to snow in the mountains in the evening and overnight hours, continuing into Monday morning. Monday afternoon, a high pressure system sets in, helping to dry us out, but the temperatures are back in the 30s. Tuesday will also be chilly and cloudy, but it remains dry. On Wednesday, we remain cold and cloudy, and there is a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers.

Tonight: Temperatures in the low 30s and high 20s, as clear sky leads to extra heat loss. Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny and dry, with temperatures climbing up to 50. High pressure system keeps us sunny and dry. High: 42

Friday: Sunny morning with cloud cover increasing through the day, but we remain dry and very warm. High: 60

Saturday: Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s, but rain moves in during the afternoon and stays through the night. High: 57