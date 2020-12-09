Advertisement

West Virginia to finalize November election results

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will formally certify November’s election results on Wednesday afternoon.

Secretary of State Mac Warner will announce the certified results from the state’s 55 counties at a press conference.

President Donald Trump won nearly 67% of the vote in the presidential race, according to unofficial results. Republicans picked up 20 seats in the state legislature, strengthening their majority.

Democrat Joe Biden officially secured enough electors to win the White House on Friday when California certified its presidential election results. He locked up 306 electors after Hawaii certified its results on Tuesday.

While certifications of election results are typically arcane formalities, they have seen greater attention this year due to the president’s attempt to overturn results in some states.

