Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Otto Cox, 91, of Leavenworth, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Todd-Dickey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from the Coronavirus disease. Mr. Cox was born on February 24, 1929 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late William Cox Sr. and Audra White Cox. He is survived by his two half-brothers, Terry Cox of Maryland and Larry Cox of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews, Bill Cox and wife Karen, Jeff Morgan and wife Darlene, Melinda Shrout and husband Roger, Gary Nichols and wife Karen and Penny Shingleton and husband Tootie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Sammy Nichols and Florence Morgan; and brothers-in-law, Jack Nichols and Charles Morgan. William was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1947. He served in the Army, 101st Airborne Division, during which time he was stationed in Japan and fought in the Korean War. While in Japan he gained knowledge and a passion for growing and maintaining Bonsai trees. He was known for his “green thumb” and grew lemon and orange trees. There will be a graveside service Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

