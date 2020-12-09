W.Va. House of Delegates selects new Minority Leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Caucus selected a new leader.

According to the House, Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-Kanawha) has been elected as the Minority Leader by the Democrat Caucus.

The House of Delegates released the information on Wednesday.

Delegate Staff is preceded by Minority Leader Tim Miley. He did not seek re-election.

In 2008, Skaff was elected into the House of Delegates. He represents the 35th District in Kanawha County.

Skaff lives in South Charleston with his wife and three sons.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this post by my colleagues in the House of Delegates,” Delegate Skaff stated. “The Democratic Caucus is focused on putting West Virginians first,” Leader Skaff said, “and I am eager to get to work with a great team of legislators to promote West Virginia values.”

“I look forward to working with newly elected Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, the Senate Democrats and our colleagues across the aisle to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family,” says Delegate Skaff.

