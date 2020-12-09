Advertisement

W.Va. joins a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider election irregularities, AG Morrisey announced.

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is joining a brief with other states to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to consider irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election, AG Patrick Morrisey announced in a statement Wednesday.

“Many Americans and West Virginians have seen their confidence in the electoral system undermined as they watch one report after another outlining the many, many problems with the 2020 elections. That must change,” said AG Morrisey.

In a statement, AG Morrisey announced his support of Texas’ request before the U.S. Supreme Court, which he says will be filed this afternoon.

