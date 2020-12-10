Belington Mayor orders stand-down order for section of animal ordinance

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The central topic of concern for elected officials in Belington is the animal ordinance. Tuesday, the issue came to a head during a special council meeting with just one agenda item; “Personnel issue with City Police Department Employee.”

During the meeting, the conversation quickly turned to how the city enforces the animal ordinance. The police officer in question says the ordinance is not equally enforced throughout the city.

What followed was a 43-minute meeting in which several arguments flaired up about the ordinance. The entire meeting can be viewed here.

The meeting ended with Mayor Maureen Lasky-Setchell reading a prepared statement, enacting a stand-down order against section three of the ordinance. That section is headlined “Domestic fowl, pigeons, swine and other animals prohibited.”

It shall be unlawful for any person to keep, harbor, maintain or to knowingly permit to be kept, harbored or maintained within the city any domestic fowl or pigeon or any swine or other animal including, but not limited to, cattle, horses, mules, ponies or other animals which cannot be or ordinarily are not kept and maintained as home pets.

Mayor Lasky-Setchell says the stand-down order will stand until the ordinance committee can form a replacement. She says the best way to ensure that this process is quick and effective, civil action is integral.

“Some months back, part of the reason that all of this came to light initially, there was a polling that took place of those who would like to have chickens in the community,” said Mayor Lasky-Setchell. “The polling sheets overwhelmingly showed that all four wards in the community would like to have the ability to have chickens, with restrictions and those things in place. Those are the things we in city council and government need to look at.”

