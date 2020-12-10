Advertisement

Ella Marieda Kirk

Ella Marieda Kirk
Ella Marieda Kirk(Ella Marieda Kirk)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ella Marieda Kirk, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 09, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1926, in Flemington, a daughter of the late Clay and Nona (Findley) Stipe. After graduating from high school, Ella went on to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved sewing, playing the piano at church, and writing poetry and songs. She was a devoted and longtime member of the Hebron Baptist Church. Ella is survived by sons: Roger Kirk and wife Sharon, of Parkersburg, Glen Kirk and partner Neal Goodwin, of Parkersburg, and Bruce Kirk, of Fairmont; grandchildren: Diahann Fisher and husband David, Kerri Kirk, Megan Shope and husband Brian, Adam Kirk and wife Helen, and Joy Spencer and husband Bob; as well as several loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Harry Kenneth Kirk, who passed away on January 28, 2008.She was also preceded in death by brother, Joe Stipe; sister, Madlyn Stipe; and grandson, Jeff Tallman. Interment will take place on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

