Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Fire
UPDATE: Six discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie

Latest News

Police Chase
Police chase through Harrison County
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor