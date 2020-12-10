Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Michael captains Class AA all-state first team offense

7 first teamers from NCWV
Class AA first team all-state captain
Class AA first team all-state captain(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael put the cherry on top of his Polar Bear career in 2020, compiling over 3,700 yards of offense as a senior. His efforts landed him on the Class AA all-state first team as the offensive captain, with more postseason accolades still up in the air.

Michael rushed for 1,639 yards & passed for 2,084, accounting for 45 Polar Bear touchdowns (17 rushing & 28 passing).

Fellow Polar Beam & senior offensive lineman Aidan Green landed on the first team as well.

Joining them there are RCB junior running back Jeremiah King & North Marion junior wide receiver Tariq Miller.

King, who was a first team selection on defense in 2019, set Byrd’s all-time rushing record during his junior campaign. He carried the rock 189 times for 1,718 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per carry. He also added 3 receiving scores.

Miller had 51 receptions for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 10 games. He added 127 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground.

On defense, Husky senior Garrett Conaway was a first team selection on the defensive line. Conaway tallied over 50 tackles, 8 TFLs & 5.5 sacks.

Braxton County senior Jett Cogar made the defensive team as a utility player and Elkins senior Peyton Isner was selected at punter.

A pair of NCWV receivers were selected to the Class AA second team offense in RCB senior Bryson Lucas & FSHS senior Alex Brophy. Lincoln senior lineman Payton Hawkins also earned a spot on the second team.

A trio of Polar Bears made the second team defense in defensive lineman Eric Smith, linebacker Nick Scott & punter/utility player Evan Dennison.

Joining them there are Elkins linebacker TJ Guire & DB Dante Ramirez as well as Lewis County LB Will Kuhn.

The AAA All-state team will be released on Friday.

Class AA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

First team offense

QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Sr.

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.

RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr.

WR – Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Derick Flack, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville, Sr.

OL – John Bittinger, Frankfort, Sr.

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca, Jr.

UT – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

UT – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.

UT – Drae Allen, Keyser, Sr.

K – Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, Jr.

First team defense

DL – Riley Perkins, Clay County, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Sr.

DL – Kyle O’Conner, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant, Sr.

LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Sr.

LB – John Covert, Winfield, Sr.

LB – Jansen Moreland, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Shawn Mitchell, Bluefield, Sr.

DB – Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

DB – Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

DB – Toby Payne, Poca, Jr.

UT – Jett Cogar, Braxton County, Sr.

UT – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

UT – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

P – Peyton Isner, Elkins, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield (Captain), Sr.

QB – Nick Chaney, Oak Glen, Sr.

RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

RB – Peyton Thompson, Berkeley Springs, Sr.

WR – Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

WR – Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Josh Reilly, Wyoming East

OL – Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Payton Hawkins, Lincoln, Sr.

OL – Brock Truman, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

OL – Justin Roberts, Roane County, Sr.

UT – Gavin Root, Keyser, Sr.

UT – Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

UT – Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant, Sr.

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

Second team defense

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser, Soph.

DL – Paxton Shuman, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Brock Robinette, Frankfort, Sr.

DL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

LB – T.J. Guire, Elkins, Sr.

LB – Claude Bauer, Roane County, Sr.

LB – Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

LB – Will Kuhn, Lewis County, Sr.

DB – Jay Cook, Poca, Sr.

DB – Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh, Sr. (Captain)

DB – Dante Ramirez, Elkins, Sr.

UT – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, Jr.

UT – Braeden Murray, Sissonville, Jr.

UT – Zion Powell, Keyser, Sr.

P/UT – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Caleb Alllawat, Nitro; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs; Caleb Atha, Clay County; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Ian Baker, Grafton; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Bobby Bart, Lincoln; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant; Nathan Beller, Wayne; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Ethan Bowens, Wayne; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Colton Casto, Clay County; Jayden Cheriza, Fairmont Senior; Baine Cogar, Braxton County; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Tyler Cox, Braxton County; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Tyler Curry, North Marion; Kaden Delaney, Grafton; Anthony DiMatteis, Weir; Logan Dodrill, Liberty Raleigh; Travis Donahew, Point Pleasant; Caden Dotson, Logan; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; A.J. Dunbar, Poca; Adam Earls, East Fairmont; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Chayse Evans, Keyser; Jackson Foster, Sissonville; Daylin Goad, Mingo Central; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover; Brady Grimmett, Independence; Brody Hall, North Marion; Jordan Harvery, Independence; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Jaydon Hershberger, Shady Spring; Cole Hiett, Frankfort; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Chandler Johnson, Wyoming East; Andrew Irvine, Grafton; Logan Isom, Independence; Garrett Kesterson, Nicholas County; Logan Kinser, Frankfort; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Matt Malik, Oak Glen; Klay Matthews, Scott; Devin Mayers, Liberty Harrison; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Levi Moore, Lincoln; Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Drew Pritt, Braxton County; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Daniel Reed, Westside; Gage Reitter, Weir; Ty’mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Aiden Slack, Logan; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Corey Townsend, Logan; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Rodney Vandevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Zane Wamsley, Point Pleasant; Andy Westfall, Frankfort; Colton Williams, Liberty Raleigh

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Hope Pike Shooting
Two dead in shooting off Good Hope Pike, prosecutor says
Kroger
Kroger set to close West Pike Street location
Recovering after getting shot
Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s story getting turned into a movie
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
Officials say the accident happened on Webster Pike in Grafton.
Single vehicle accident sends three people to the hospital

Latest News

Ean Hamric
Six NCWV first teamers highlight Class A all-state team
Salem MBB
Salem men’s basketball embracing opportunity to play this fall
Mountain East Conference
Mountain East Conference hoops season to begin January 7
Captain of Class A first team
Six NCWV players named to Class A all-state first team