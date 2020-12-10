Fairmont Senior’s Michael captains Class AA all-state first team offense

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael put the cherry on top of his Polar Bear career in 2020, compiling over 3,700 yards of offense as a senior. His efforts landed him on the Class AA all-state first team as the offensive captain, with more postseason accolades still up in the air.

Michael rushed for 1,639 yards & passed for 2,084, accounting for 45 Polar Bear touchdowns (17 rushing & 28 passing).

Fellow Polar Beam & senior offensive lineman Aidan Green landed on the first team as well.

Joining them there are RCB junior running back Jeremiah King & North Marion junior wide receiver Tariq Miller.

King, who was a first team selection on defense in 2019, set Byrd’s all-time rushing record during his junior campaign. He carried the rock 189 times for 1,718 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per carry. He also added 3 receiving scores.

Miller had 51 receptions for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 10 games. He added 127 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground.

On defense, Husky senior Garrett Conaway was a first team selection on the defensive line. Conaway tallied over 50 tackles, 8 TFLs & 5.5 sacks.

Braxton County senior Jett Cogar made the defensive team as a utility player and Elkins senior Peyton Isner was selected at punter.

A pair of NCWV receivers were selected to the Class AA second team offense in RCB senior Bryson Lucas & FSHS senior Alex Brophy. Lincoln senior lineman Payton Hawkins also earned a spot on the second team.

A trio of Polar Bears made the second team defense in defensive lineman Eric Smith, linebacker Nick Scott & punter/utility player Evan Dennison.

Joining them there are Elkins linebacker TJ Guire & DB Dante Ramirez as well as Lewis County LB Will Kuhn.

The AAA All-state team will be released on Friday.

Class AA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

First team offense

QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Sr.

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.

RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr.

WR – Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Derick Flack, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville, Sr.

OL – John Bittinger, Frankfort, Sr.

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca, Jr.

UT – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

UT – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.

UT – Drae Allen, Keyser, Sr.

K – Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, Jr.

First team defense

DL – Riley Perkins, Clay County, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Sr.

DL – Kyle O’Conner, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant, Sr.

LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Sr.

LB – John Covert, Winfield, Sr.

LB – Jansen Moreland, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Shawn Mitchell, Bluefield, Sr.

DB – Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

DB – Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

DB – Toby Payne, Poca, Jr.

UT – Jett Cogar, Braxton County, Sr.

UT – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

UT – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

P – Peyton Isner, Elkins, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield (Captain), Sr.

QB – Nick Chaney, Oak Glen, Sr.

RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

RB – Peyton Thompson, Berkeley Springs, Sr.

WR – Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

WR – Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Josh Reilly, Wyoming East

OL – Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Payton Hawkins, Lincoln, Sr.

OL – Brock Truman, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

OL – Justin Roberts, Roane County, Sr.

UT – Gavin Root, Keyser, Sr.

UT – Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

UT – Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant, Sr.

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

Second team defense

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser, Soph.

DL – Paxton Shuman, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Brock Robinette, Frankfort, Sr.

DL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

LB – T.J. Guire, Elkins, Sr.

LB – Claude Bauer, Roane County, Sr.

LB – Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

LB – Will Kuhn, Lewis County, Sr.

DB – Jay Cook, Poca, Sr.

DB – Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh, Sr. (Captain)

DB – Dante Ramirez, Elkins, Sr.

UT – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, Jr.

UT – Braeden Murray, Sissonville, Jr.

UT – Zion Powell, Keyser, Sr.

P/UT – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Caleb Alllawat, Nitro; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs; Caleb Atha, Clay County; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Ian Baker, Grafton; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Bobby Bart, Lincoln; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant; Nathan Beller, Wayne; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Ethan Bowens, Wayne; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Colton Casto, Clay County; Jayden Cheriza, Fairmont Senior; Baine Cogar, Braxton County; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Tyler Cox, Braxton County; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Tyler Curry, North Marion; Kaden Delaney, Grafton; Anthony DiMatteis, Weir; Logan Dodrill, Liberty Raleigh; Travis Donahew, Point Pleasant; Caden Dotson, Logan; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; A.J. Dunbar, Poca; Adam Earls, East Fairmont; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Chayse Evans, Keyser; Jackson Foster, Sissonville; Daylin Goad, Mingo Central; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover; Brady Grimmett, Independence; Brody Hall, North Marion; Jordan Harvery, Independence; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Jaydon Hershberger, Shady Spring; Cole Hiett, Frankfort; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Chandler Johnson, Wyoming East; Andrew Irvine, Grafton; Logan Isom, Independence; Garrett Kesterson, Nicholas County; Logan Kinser, Frankfort; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Matt Malik, Oak Glen; Klay Matthews, Scott; Devin Mayers, Liberty Harrison; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Levi Moore, Lincoln; Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Drew Pritt, Braxton County; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Daniel Reed, Westside; Gage Reitter, Weir; Ty’mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Aiden Slack, Logan; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Corey Townsend, Logan; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Rodney Vandevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Zane Wamsley, Point Pleasant; Andy Westfall, Frankfort; Colton Williams, Liberty Raleigh

