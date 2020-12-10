Advertisement

Health officials report 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 59,695.

DHHR officials also reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 921.

The patients were a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, a 42-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year old male from Hancock County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

DHHR officials said 20,160 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 679 patients are currently hospitalized. 184 patients are in ICU, and 73 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Jackson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

Kanawha County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

  • 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

Pocahontas County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

  • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

