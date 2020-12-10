BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Patrick Tenda, 81, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.He was born in Clarksburg on April 24, 1939 a son of the late Patsy and Rose “Rosie” Gallo Tenda. Surviving are two daughters, Melissa Mazza and her fiancé Kevin Fowler of Clarksburg and Denise Steffich and her husband James “Jimmy”, III of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Andrew John Tenda, Alexa Mazza and Michael Mazza; one brother, Carl Tenda and his wife Bernice “Toots” of Clarksburg; one nephew, James “Jimmy” Tenda; and one brother-in-law, Clinton Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Antonio Steffich; and one sister, Catherine Jenkins. Mr. Tenda was a 1957 graduate of Victory High School and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass. He was also a well-known landlord in Clarksburg. John loved to golf, dance, play cards and eat out at F.O.P., Minard’s and Red Caboose Restaurants. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Tenda will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amocarvelli.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.