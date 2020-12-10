Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 10, 2020

We’ll Be Warm And Dry For The Next Few Days, But It Won’t Be That Way Forever!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re going to be dry today, as high pressure stabilizes the air in WV. We’ll see warmer-than-average highs, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Skies will also be mostly clear, barring a few clouds. Go out and enjoy those nice temperatures and bright sunshine today. Tomorrow, we’ll reach the upper-50s, with clouds building from the west for tomorrow afternoon. On Saturday, we’ll still be warm, but a low-pressure system arrives in the afternoon, bringing plenty of scattered rain showers for our area. Many of these showers stick around until Sunday morning, although some might stay longer. After a very cloudy but mild Sunday, Monday will then start with a few mountain snow showers, before the day dries out with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s. After that, we’ll see more cool, but seasonable, temperatures and cloudy skies, along with another shot of precipitation on Wednesday.

Today: High pressure keeps us calm and dry for the day, with mostly sunny skies (barring a few clouds). Highs will be in the upper-40s to low-50s. High: 50

Tonight: Skies will at least be partly clear, which means we’ll be dry. However, temperatures will still be chilly tonight, in part due to radiational cooling. Low: 34.

Friday: We’ll start with a sunny morning, but throughout the day, more clouds pour in from the west. We’ll still be very warm, well-above-average. High: 60

Saturday: Scattered rain showers come in the late-afternoon and stick around for the day. Skies will be very much cloudy. At least we’ll still be warm for December. High: 56

