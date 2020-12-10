Local captain hangs up his hat

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - After 34 years, Captain Mark Davis says good-bye.

With years of experience being a drug abuse resistance education officer in the Upshur County School District, Captain Davis, rising through the ranks, became an expert in crimes against children.

“It’s probably the most rewarding part of my career,” Davis recounts being called to the FBI headquarters. ”I’m telling you, it was the most awesome thing, I walked in they had my case all up on the walls.”

That case he sent was a child abuse case.

”They’re the worst cases, I believe, you can investigate.” As hard as those cases can be...Captain Davis says the reward is great.

“When you get justice for a child who’s been a victim of child abuse, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

The captain’s accomplishments over his 34 year tenure include:

D.A.R.E. Officer award 1992-2000

Fire Service Award

Drug & Alcohol Awareness Conference Award

Distinguished Citizenship Award

U.S. Department of Justice Award for Public Service

Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer for the State of West Virginia

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Officer of the Year Award

Upshur County Young Outstanding Citizen Award

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Outstanding Law Enforcement Service Award

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Service Award

Captain Davis says in his line of work, it can be hard to cope...

“I would always go to the flower shop here in town and buy one red rose.”

With some victims not making it. “If it was somebody that passed, I would make it a point to go to that grave and place that rose.” This is how he let’s victims know, he did his best.

“That was how I closed the chapters in my life,” said Davis.

As he closes the chapter as captain of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, he has one message.

“I have no regrets, I mean if I was to tell an officer today that’s just starting, looking back at my career,” Davis continues. “Stand up for what you believe in, maintain your integrity, work hard and make a difference.”

The captain tells Five News it wasn’t an easy decision to retire but he does tell me he is excited for what the future will hold.

Davis retires Tuesday.

